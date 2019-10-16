Residents seeking answers over consistent delayed deliveries

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's a daily routine for many: Getting home and checking the mailbox.

But, for people living in 45 neighborhoods from Buck Lake to Swift Creek, they're coming back empty handed.

Homeowners are getting tired of delayed deliveries and have attempted to contact the local postal service, but aren't getting any answers.

Robert Lyons is one of those homeowners, and he's one of many who has received alerts from the post office, saying, "Your package could not be delivered because your front door was inaccessible and that day, we would watch the mail carrier come by our house and either put mail in the mailbox or drive by the house and never leave the package," he explained.

He says he and many others sign up for alerts to allow you to know when a package is supposed to arrive. They are not guaranteed to get it the same day as listed, but Lyons started to notice an issue when deliveries were becoming later and later.

He's not the only one.

Lyons signed up to an app NextDoor. On it, 45 neighborhoods have various residents complaining about the lack of delivery, or inconsistent deliveries they have been having in their communities. They also point out a mishandling of their orders, being shoved in mailboxes, left outside in the rain, or getting "beeped" to meet the mailman at the truck instead of at the front door.

"A tracking package of mine was being marked as delivered and it had not been delivered," said Mike Smith. "I luckily caught the postman with it and he reached in the back of his truck and found my package but if I had not asked him for it he would not have dropped it off that day."

"This Tuesday there was no mail service," added Jan Nielsen, a resident of Lake Cassie. "Now today, we received mail around 9 a.m. this morning and then 4 p.m. this afternoon."

Casey Martin, who lives in Swift Creek, said, also did not receive mail Tuesday "Two times in this last week alone I have not received a piece of mail. Nobody around here has received a piece of mail.

WCTV reached out to the United States Postal Service on Wednesday, who said they are investigating why this is happening.

But, people in the area say, until it's worked out, they're worried about their bills and prescriptions.

"I take 32 medications a day, some of them arrive by mail," said Martin. "If I don't get them, I don't have them and that's what keeps me alive."

"You plan ahead and you say, 'I am going to need it on this date,' and that's where the frustration is," Lyons explained.

All of these residents, and more, have voiced their concerns.

"Either they are running out of time, they need to get back to the station they feel like, and they just exclude us and catch up the next day or so," Smith said.

"We get it eventually," Martin said, "But not when we are supposed to."

The USPS says it hopes to provide more information into these cases later this week as they're investigating the filed complaints.