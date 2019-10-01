Residents upset about cop ripping down promotional flyers in Tallahassee, city says flyers violate code

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Many people are commenting and reacting to some videos of a Tallahassee police officer taking down flyers around town.

Someone posted the video on Facebook.

Warning: The video below contains explicit language that some viewers may find unsuitable.

Many people are upset because they think it's unfair for the officer to take down the flyers. They say they believe those particular flyers are targeted because they're related to FAMU's homecoming.

In one of the videos, you can hear someone say, "All y'all's hard work and the police is pulling it down."

The police officer pulls off a line of flyers posted on a utility poles.

The cop is seen taking down flyers that residents say are posters promoting events for FAMU's homecoming this week.

In response to residents' reactions, the City of Tallahassee refers to the enforcement code posted at talgov.com/code:

Signs are not allowed in the right of way or medians within the City of Tallahassee, according to City Ordinance, LDC Chapter 7, Article III, Division 2, Section 7-81 (12). The right of way extends from the street to the sidewalk, utility pole or fire hydrant (whichever is further away from the street). [Chapter 7. Article IV. Section 7-81]

Abena Ojetayo, the Tallahassee Director of Sustainability & Community Preservation, says they do not go by what flyers say or who they're from.

Ojetayo says the ordinance is in place for safety reasons. For example, she says the staples from flyers can harm utility workers on poles and tear their safety gloves.

She also cites distraction as a reason, saying flyers can distract drivers.

Ojetayo also says flyers often create litter problems.

Respondents to those videos of the officer say they feel like flyers in other areas are never removed.

City officials say it's hard to enforce the code because it is such a big problem.

They say officers and city employees are asked to take down flyers whenever they see them in unauthorized places.

The city also asking community members to help out by doing the same.

Officials have sent out a note to citizens as a part of outreach effort. To read it, click here.