Residents upset with Onyx Apartments following two month flood damage repairs

By: Brando Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 05, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Onyx Apartments on College avenue has been dealing with complaints from residence following a flood that happened in October of 2019.

Residents say the flood started on the fifth floor in the early morning when a pipe was damaged and bursted. The flooding continued into the morning until something was finally done about it. Fans were brought in to clear the moisture and damaged carpet and furniture have been removed.

The problem is, according to residents, is that it is now January and the repairs are still not finished. Some carpets have been removed and not replaced, dry wall still needs to be put in and loud fans still haunt the halls and rooms of some residents.

One resident said that he isn't happy with the revamping process and wishes to have normalcy in his home.

"Quite frankly I think there's bit of a dog and pony show," said Onyx resident Nick. "Because of the sense of the floor not getting replaced in a quick manner. It's taken a long time so they're kind of giving us the run-around and overall I'm not too happy about it."

Other residents and parents sharing a similar sentiment about the time-table for the repairs.

WCTV reached out to Onyx Apartments for comment and they said they have accommodated the affected residents with housing and have a compensation plan in place that is awaiting approval from their corporate offices. They also said that their crew is doing the best they can to fix the damages and accommodate the residents the best that they can.

We will keep you updated with this story, as repairs continue to be made.