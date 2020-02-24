Resilient Noles storm back, sweep Louisville, 82-67

By: Chris Nee | Noles247

February 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) — No. 6 Florida State trailed the entire first half and by as many as 12 points in the second half before taking control against No. 11 Louisville, storming back to win 82-67.

FSU (24-4, 14-3 ACC) sweeps the Cardinals (23-6, 14-4 ACC) for the first time ever in ACC play and first time since 1977-78 when both were in the Metro Conference.

The Seminoles didn’t just win, they dominated down the stretch. They made Louisville quit in the final minutes, suffocating them on defense and throwing dunks down on them to close it out. Emphatic jams by Patrick Williams, Trent Forrest and M.J. Walker drove the spike through any hopes of a Louisville comeback.

It wasn’t just a victory, it was a statement.

The Seminoles are No. 1 in the ACC and will likely be cheering for Duke’s opponents down the stretch this year as they try and close out their first-ever ACC regular season championship.

But back to what FSU did to the Cardinals on Monday night before a sold out Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

FSU went on a 15-0 run and held Louisville without a field goal from the field for nine-plus minutes to go from being down eight to leading by several as the second half wore down past the halfway mark.

The Seminoles continued to pour it on, outscoring Louisville 50-27 in the second half, to secure the victory.

Five Seminoles were in double figures, led by 16 points from Forrest. Walker and Devin Vassell scored 12 points each, while RaiQuan Gray and Williams had 11 points each.

On the evening, FSU was 28-for-55 (50.9%) from the field, 5-for-16 (31.3%) from the perimeter and 21-for-27 (77.8%) from the line. FSU’s bench contributed 27 points and FSU scored 34 points in the paint.

FSU had nine assists and committed 11 turnovers in the game, but just two in the final 20 minutes. The Seminoles won the battle of the boards, 36-29. The Seminoles had sevens teals and four blocks.

Louisville was 25-for-59 (42.4%) from the field, 5-for-21 (23.8%) from deep and 12-for-14 (85.7%) at the line. The defensive clamps show in the second half stats though as Louisville was 9-for-28 (32.1%) from the field and 1-for-12 (8.3%) from the perimeter.

Ryan McMahon led three Cardinals in double figures, scoring 14 points.

The Cardinals had eight assists and committed 13 turnovers. They also had 30 points in the paint and 24 points via their bench.

FSU, who has now won 22 consecutive games at home, remains the lone undefeated team in the ACC at home this season. They have won 16 consecutive ACC games at home.

The 14 league wins for the Seminoles are a new school record.

The Seminoles have now won 24 games in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.