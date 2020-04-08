Respiratory therapists critical in COVID-19 cases

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Respiratory therapists are now working 12 hour shifts at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Marcia Green is the supervisor of TMH Respiratory Therapy. She’s worked there for 25 years and worked in the field for more than 35 years.

She says COVID-19 is shining a light on the work they do in treating critically ill patients who require ventilators to take the workload off their lungs.

"It will breathe for the patient, give them volume, give them pressure, give them oxygen, give them humidity,” Green said. “If they have excess secretions we can remove the secretions for them. We can let their lungs rest and recover and let the antibiotics, if it's pneumonia, take over and help.”

Green says TMH has plenty of equipment right now.

"We're doing fine, but we have to think toward the future and if we start having, like Dr. Carlos Campo said, up to 100 admits a day and we get a surge, then we could be in serious trouble,” Green said. “That's why we're reaching out to the community to say how important it is to stay home. Do not gather in groups. All it takes is one funeral, one wedding, one baby shower and then we could have a surge."

TMH has 90 respiratory therapists on staff right now. Green says they monitor patients and their oxygen levels from ER to ICU to discharge. She says the COVID-19 crisis highlights the need for more respiratory therapists, who work side by side with doctors and nurses.

"Hollywood has not done us justice in movies and television shows as to how important respiratory is, so I'm hoping things are going to change and people will understand,” Green said.

