Restaurant owners prepare to open as the governor's phase one process begins

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 03, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Starting Monday, Florida restaurants will

be able to open their doors at twenty-five percent capacity as phase one of the reopening process begins.

Local restaurants are preparing for the big day, taking all precautions possible to keep their customers safe.

“We want to be living safely but we also don’t want to endanger the livelihood," Aaru's owner Datta Kadam.

Kadam describes how most restaurant owners feel about being allowed to reopen on Monday. The expectations, just like the reopening process, are gradual.

“I expect it’s going to be hard the first day," said Gordos and Bumpa's owner Eddie Agramonte "The second day we’ll pick it up just like it was when we went all take-out. So now, it’ll get better as time goes.”

Both restaurants taking extreme precautions to keep their customers safe.

“Once the table is done it will be disinfected, cleaned, disinfected and then we are going to keep those chairs upside down," said Kadam. "We will then skip that table and then we are going to use the next table, which was unused. “

Gordo’s and Bumpa’s will be using one person to bust and clean tables. This is done to ensure the least amount of contact possible between customers and employees.

“It’s going to take a little longer to clean that table, said Agramonte. "So people that are on a wait that want to come in, they’re going to have to wait a little longer so that we can clean it down properly sanitize, get it all sanitized and get you seated.”

The owners know that not everyone will be rushing back to their restaurants but for those who do come, they said they will be ready.

“I know some people are a little hesitant and that’s fine, do what you have to do for yourself but I know there’s other people that do want to come out and get things rolling again," explained Agramonte.

Both owners are being very cautious but say they're ready to work towards a sense of normalcy.

“This is the greatest place in the world. There’s no better place to live," said Agramonte. "We just want to get back to what we do, be healthy, and hopefully everyone that wants to come out, comes out.”

Both business owners say they will continue to do take-out and curbside delivery for the time being. Phase one goes into effect Monday May 4, at 12:01 am.

