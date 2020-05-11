Restaurants adapting to new guidelines as dine-in services continue into second week

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A week ago, Florida restaurants were allowed to welcome back dine-in customers.

Statewide, eateries are adapting to new guidelines as folks return to the tables.

Pepper's Mexican Grill And Cantina is excited to be open again after several weeks of take-out and pick-up only.

After their May 4 re-opening, employees are still surprised by the low turnout of guests.

"It hasn't been as busy as we thought. We've been getting people now and then," said Ashley Flores, a server as Pepper's. "We haven't had a line, it's been alright. But not as busy as we thought it would be."

As restaurants begin to re-open, they are required to allow only a 25% capacity for indoor seating, adhering to social distancing guidelines.