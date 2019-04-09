Shoaf, Maggard win special election

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WCTV) -- Jason Shoaf and Randy Maggard won Tuesday's special election to earn the Republican nomination for Districts 7 and 38 ahead of the general election.

Below are the results of the vote, last updated at 8:10 p.m.

District 7

Lynda Bell, 1,626 (19.37%)

Virginia Fuller, 388 (4.62%)

Jason Shoaf, 4,092 (48.75%)

Mike Watkins, 2,228 (27.26%)

District 38

Randy Maggard, 4,520 (61.88%)

David "Mac" McCallister, 2,784 (38.12%)

