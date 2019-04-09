Shoaf, Maggard win special election

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.(WCTV) -- Jason Shoaf and Randy Maggard won Tuesday's special election to earn the Republican nomination for Districts 7 and 38 ahead of the general election.
Below are the results of the vote, last updated at 8:10 p.m.
District 7
Lynda Bell, 1,626 (19.37%)
Virginia Fuller, 388 (4.62%)
Jason Shoaf, 4,092 (48.75%)
Mike Watkins, 2,228 (27.26%)
District 38
Randy Maggard, 4,520 (61.88%)
David "Mac" McCallister, 2,784 (38.12%)
