Retired Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches President dies at 90

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 25, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- Retired Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches President, Harry K. Weaver, has died at the age of 90.

Weaver passed away at his home in Live Oak, surrounded by his family.

The family will honor Weaver's live with a visitation on Saturday, June 29, at Daniels Funeral Home on US 129 north in Live Oak from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

A Bristol native, Weaver worked at the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches for over 33 years.

Weaver's family asks that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Harry K. Weaver Endowment at the Florida Sheriff's youth Ranches.

