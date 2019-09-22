Revving and running in the Poker Run Fundraiser

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 22, 2019

About 50 people grabbed their helmets and got ready to ride over in Cairo. Local riders were participating in the Cairo Poker Run Fundraiser to help the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club.

In it's first ever year, the event was ready to give back to their community. All the contributions and financial support went towards assuring that the programs and services available to the youth in Grady County and Cairo, continue.

With each roar of an engine the riders were gearing up to raise some many. For Caleb and Shawn Mobley, Shawn shares it was a day of paying it forward, "The boys and girls are the future and we want to support them in anything they may need,"

For the Mobley's, riding is a father son tradition. But today, being out on the bike, means so much more, "We were doing this in a memorial for my father who just passed, and he actually raised me on bikes and that's something I done with my son."

Others like Scott Cline, the Plant Manager of Koyo, one of the partners for the fundraiser, knows it is more than just the ride, "For us it is about community support. To have a safe place for children to go whether inside or outside of school with a support system they can rely on is very important in a community like Cairo."

For Stephen Francis, Director of the Boys and Girls club, there is only one goal in mind,"Put there efforts together for one goal and it is to make sure the kids have the opportunity they need."

Now the kids in the Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club, Francis shares, follow Robinson's legacy-one that he claims to be of the utmost importance to those in the area, "We try to instill in them the morals and values that Jackie Robinson took across the whole world we try to instill that right here in Cairo."

And as each rider peels away on their 3 hour commute, Cline says more money is raised for their great cause, "Just the opportunity for some fellowship and having some sense of pride in their community and being able to support the boys and girls club."

Engines revving and bikes running all for the kids.

The program in partnership with KOYO hopes to bring back this event next year.