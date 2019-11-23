Reward now offered in search for info following Jefferson Co. homicide

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 23, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The search for answers continues after the body of a Tallahassee man was found on a rural road in early November.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to a reward for anyone that provides information leading to a breakthrough.

On Nov. 1, 34-year-old Therell Hall, Jr. was found in the middle of Springfield Road. Authorities ruled it a homicide.

Big Bend Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward. According to a Facebook post by JCSO, the Florida Sheriff’s Association will match up to $5,000 as well.

According to the post attached with the reward, Hall, Jr. was last seen at the Dairy Queen off Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee around 5:45 p.m. that night. New photos show his sedan parked at the restaurant.

Anyone with information should contact authorities, or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850)-574-TIPS.