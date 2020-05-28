FAMU golf coach Rice reflects on Hall of Fame honor

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M men's golf coach Mike Rice said it was an honor to be apart of the school's 2020 Hall of Fame class.

In his playing days, Rice was a three-time National Minority All-American from 1998-2000. He served as team captain in his final year, a season that saw the Rattlers win the National Minority Championship.

Rice said it's an honor to go in with guys like former quarterback Quinn Gray.

"I'm honored," Rice said. "I'm lucky. I went to the university, played there, won a championship back in 2000, which to date is the only championship we have, which was pretty special. For me, I was the medalist at the championship as well. That team was something special. To be apart of that, who knows maybe one day we can get the whole team in."

The Hall of Fame inductees were not given an induction date yet, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.