Richardson family speaks out after 6-year-old Jaden's death

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 28, 2019

Jaden Richardson, 6, was killed when a car hit him after he missed his school bus Monday morning. (Photo: Richardson family)

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) – "I am his guardian, his parent, his mom," Lanessa Jones says.

It is a nightmare that Jones never thought she would have to live through. The mother of 6-year-old Jaden Richardson lost her son after he was hit and killed by a car Monday morning.

Police say that morning, he was walking to the school bus with his 9-year-old sister, Larihia. They missed their school bus, and that's when authorities say he ran across the street and got in front of an oncoming car. Witnesses and police said that it was dark at the time of the crash, and there was "nothing the driver could do" to stop in time.

Lanessa says that Tuesday was like any other morning. That is until she heard the screeching of tires and her daughter's screams. Larihia says she misses her brother dearly.

"He was my everything, everybody loved him," Larihia says.

She calls Jaden her best bud, and she was with him the moment he was hit by the car.

"It was heartbreaking because he just flew," she said.

It is an image that no child should ever have to see, and it is a loss that no mother should ever have to feel.

"He was taken too soon from us," Lanessa says. "You know, he still had a lot of fulfillment to do and now he can't live out his life."

His life ended right near Legion Boulevard Southwest in Cairo. An incident report says that witnesses and Larihia told Jaden not to run into the street.

Jaden's father, Ulysses Richardson, says the situation is tragic.

"Accidents do happen but if it was an accident or something other than an accident, would it matter? Either way you lose right," he says.

The only thing left at the scene Tuesday was Jaden's toy car.

Wednesday, his parents were given a folder by his Eastside Elementary school teacher. On the front cover, were his last words: "I love you, I miss you."

"I'm hoping that it is a dream or a nightmare that I will wake up from and he would just run back into my arms, but you know its real, this is reality," Lanessa says.

She, along with neighbors, hope that lights, signs, a crossing guard and potentially even a change to the current bus route will be put into place.

"If it takes Jaden's accident to impact something to change, then that is what I am going to advocate for," she says. "That is what I'm going to move towards."

Although the first grader's life was cut short, his family vows to keep his memory alive.

"He is sweet, he is kind," Larihia says. "He was the best brother ever."

The family is thankful for the community's support and condolences.

Jaden's funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The services are slated for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Western Funeral Home in Cairo.

