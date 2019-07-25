Rick Minor stepping down as CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend in September

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Rick Minor, the CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, will be resigning from his position in September, the organization said on Thursday.

“For three years, I’ve been privileged to have led Second Harvest through an exciting time of growth, change, and impact,” said Minor. “We have increased food distribution by 86%, increased revenue by 54%, purchased our warehouse, and secured the funding necessary to purchase a much-needed backup generator. But most importantly, we have reduced food insecurity in the Big Bend for the first time in many years.”

Second Harvest of the Big Bend says Minor's last day with the organization will be September 6 and will assist in recruiting his replacement.

“I’d like the food bank’s supporters to know that Second Harvest is in a very strong position and it will continue to work tirelessly alongside its 135 agency partners to combat hunger and provide food to those in need,” said Minor.

Minor assumed the role of CEO in 2016.