Rickards High School captures first boy’s basketball championship since 2011

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCTV) – The Rickards High School Raiders are back on top. The boy’s basketball team captured the FHSAA 5A championship Saturday afternoon after defeating Pembroke Pines 67-60.

It's the fifth state title in the school's history, and third for longtime head Coach Eli Bryant. Bryant won back-to-back championships in 2010 and 2011.

The Raiders had come close to glory in recent years, losing in the title game in 2015 and 2018.