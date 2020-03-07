Rickards High School captures first boy’s basketball championship since 2011
Published: Mar. 7, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST
LAKELAND, Fla. (WCTV) – The Rickards High School Raiders are back on top. The boy’s basketball team captured the FHSAA 5A championship Saturday afternoon after defeating Pembroke Pines 67-60.
It's the fifth state title in the school's history, and third for longtime head Coach Eli Bryant. Bryant won back-to-back championships in 2010 and 2011.
The Raiders had come close to glory in recent years, losing in the title game in 2015 and 2018.