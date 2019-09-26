20 Rickards High School football players get baptized

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- About 20 Rickards High School football players gathered on a bus to go to a team bonding event at a Tallahassee home. The bonding event included all of the usual suspects like food, drinks and a pool but the main focus of the event was an unusual one.

They got baptized.

The team, on their own accord, decided they wanted to get baptized in an attempt to turn their lives and season around amidst the violence that surrounded them for the past couple of weeks. With the help of their coaches, parents and leaders at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), the boys were able to celebrate each other as they took their immersion.

One player, senior Jonathyn Donaldson, wants their bonding experience to become a trend.

"I think we should all come together because in the end we're all teams, even though we are rivals we're still friends with each other outside of football so yeah this event should be worldwide."

After they were baptized, the team felt rejuvenated and excited for what the future holds and hopes their stand can turn their season around.

