Rickards grad Scott living up to her name

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Wednesday afternoon, graduates of Rickards High School will officially be able to call themselves alumni.

But one student, Conqualla Scott, does not just excel in the her community, but the classroom.

Scott's first name means "Conqueror of all things," and that is exactly what she has managed to do.

"To me the importance of a high school education is showing others that you can do things that can't be done," shares Scott.

For Scott, graduation was a long shot dream. The IB student finished in the top 10% of her class, and lead various clubs and organizations such as serving as Student Government Association Student Vice President, and the Secretary for the National Honor Society.

Scott was also recognized by Leon County Schools as the Volunteer of the Year, and competes on the field, playing varsity soccer and participating in girls’ weightlifting.

However Scott's passion is, as she puts it, "I just knew in my heart that we had to make a push for education and for affordable housing."

Scott knows all too well the burdens of financials. Her family, at one time, did not have a place to call home, and that is what made her bring Habitat for Humanity to her peers.

Her hard work and determination resulted in an award of $8,000 by Florida PrePaid and Leon County Schools.

The money, along with other scholarships she has received, will allow her to make her dreams of becoming a pediatrician a reality.

"I know that it will help me achieve my goals of going to medical school, and being able to impress my grandmother, and take care of the rest of my family," states Scott.

While she is excited for what the future holds, she says, she will always be a Raider.

"This overall is just amazing and I can't explain the feeling."

Scott says Wednesday is a bittersweet day, knowing that she will no longer be a student at Rickards High, but is looking forward to beginning Florida State in the summer.