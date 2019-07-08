Rickards head baseball coach stepping down

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Rickards High School head baseball coach Brian Kelley has announced he is stepping down as head of the Raiders program.

Kelley made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Well I guess this is the best way to say it.....but after 14 years it's time for me to move on. Thanks you to all that have been involved for the last 14. Too many to mention but I love each and every one of you. #blue&goldtillthecasketfold https://t.co/w7NGi4bbvA — Brian Kelley (@BrianKelley11) July 8, 2019

In a statement to WCTV, Kelley says he is leaving coaching and has accepted another job.

Kelley took the Raiders to a 15-10 record in 2019, including a 5-1 district record.

