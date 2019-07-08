Rickards head baseball coach stepping down

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 5:36 PM, Jul 08, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports
July 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Rickards High School head baseball coach Brian Kelley has announced he is stepping down as head of the Raiders program.

Kelley made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.


In a statement to WCTV, Kelley says he is leaving coaching and has accepted another job.

Kelley took the Raiders to a 15-10 record in 2019, including a 5-1 district record.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus