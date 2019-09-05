Rickards holds ribbon cutting for new classrooms

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning to celebrate a brand new classroom wing at Rickards High School.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says every classroom has 30 computers, doubling the rooms as computer labs.

The $30 million project was completed just in time for the new school year.

"I like the building. It's actually really nice," said Rickards 10th grader Sc'Riyah Lang. "They took their time and spent their time making it. I really like it."

"We're so pleased with the accomplishment from last year to this year, when it was just dirt," said Douglas Cook, RHS Principal. "Now we see an entire building transformed in front of our students, so we're very pleased with our accomplishment and look forward to the rest of our renovations.

Principal Cook says another new building of 22 classrooms will be finished next summer.

More renovations are expected in the future.