Rickards hoops coach wants to see higher academic standards across state

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Rickards High School boys basketball team currently sits at the top of the Class 5A mountain.

And, while head coach Eli Bryant is happy about the athletic achievements of his team, he would like to see an academic change statewide.

Bryant says he would like the see the Florida High School Activities Association raise the minimum GPA for students. Currently, the standard is a 2.0, but Bryant wants to see the average raised to at least a 2.5.

He says most four-year institutions will not accept students with a C-average, so he wants to see students held to a high standard so they can be prepared for life after athletics.

"The high school students don't understand that, first of all, you have to have grades, then you have to have a test score," he said. "It doesn't matter how good you are in your sport, if you don't have those two things, then your skills are no good. You're not going to be able to display them."

Bryant says he tells all of his athletes, even if you play professionally, at some point, you're going to have to do something else and he wants athletes ready to face the next phase of their life.