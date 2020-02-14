Rickards unveils new football locker room

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Rickards Raiders locker room received an extreme makeover.

Friday, the school allowed the media to see the refurbished digs for the first time.

The lockers were made by volunteers from Lively Tech.

Head coach Quintin Lewis says it means a lot for the community to help his team.

"The reaction we got from the kids was kinda amazing, choked me up a bit because they really love it," Lewis said. "We found four or five of them just sitting in their locker in awe of what we've done for them and appreciative of what's going on."

The room also includes images of Raiders greats in the NFL, retired jersey's, a tribute to the original Rickards Redskins and a protein station.