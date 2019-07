By: WCTV Eyewitness News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WCTV) -- A roller coaster got stuck at the top of a dip at a Six Flags in Maryland on Thursday night.

According to WUSA aerial footage showed people seated on the ride at the top of a dip of the Firebord ride and showed workers walking onto the catwalk to help riders out of their seats and to safety.

Local fire department officials said they were not responding to the scene.