Ridge Road homicide victim identified, family asking for help

January 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The family of the victim in Saturday's Ridge Road homicide is asking anyone who may have seen him and his car to come forward to the Tallahassee Police Department as their investigation continues.

The family has come forward to say the victim was 28-year-old Johnathan Spooner.

Spooner's family says he did not have a permanent residence and floated around from home to home.

TPD says they believe he was dropped at a Ridge Road home.

Authorities are not releasing details of the autopsy.

TPD confirms an alarm call brought officer to the location Saturday, but they say it is likely not related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tallahassee Police at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

