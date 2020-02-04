Ringing of the Bell ceremony honors Florida's fallen firefighters

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Ringing of the Bell Ceremony was held Tuesday at the Firefighters Memorial Monument located in the courtyard of the Florida Capitol.

The ceremony honored Florida's firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, along with Governor Ron Desantis and the Florida Cabinet, held the ceremony.

Patronis says the monument is a symbol of the reminder of the firefighters' sacrifice.

"It's humbling and grateful to me that we have individuals that are willing to enter public service and be willing to risk it all. That rush in as we rush away from danger," said Patronis. "We must never forget, they paid the ultimate price."

"Those who gave everything deserve our respect and admiration," Governor DeSantis said.

The most recent to die in the line of duty are: Barry Boulton, Sr., Brad Gregich and Robert Tabor.

During the ceremony, a moment of silence was held for them and all fallen firefighters.

Governor DeSantis and Cabinet members also recognized the heroes during Tuesday's cabinet meeting.

Cabinet members also held the 2020 Fire IRE Service Awards Tuesday at the Capitol, which recognizes members of Florida's firefighting community for their outstanding accomplishments in the fire service industry.