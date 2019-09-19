Rivalry rekindled: Jaguars to be one of most talented teams Rattlers face this year

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Meeting number 61: That's what Saturday will be when FAMU welcomes Southern to the highest of the seven hills.

The storied rivals have a long history of tradition and this weekend, the rivalry will be restored.

At least, for two games.

FAMU plays host this year and the Rattlers will make a return trip to Baton Rouge next season.

And, while it might only be a two-game series, it stirs up memories of the past of what this game has meant.

Rattler head coach Willie Simmons remembers the game well but this weekend, it's all business, and he knows when it comes to their on-field play, the Jags are one of the most talented they'll face all season.

"They have talented skill, of course when you're in the heart of Louisiana, it's very similar to Florida. You can find good skill players. I think the one thing that they've been able to do more so now than in the past, they've acquired some really good transfers; a couple of guys from LSU have transferred over there, a couple of guys from the other Louisiana schools have transferred so they have a talented roster."

The Rattlers and Jags will kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday from Bragg.