Rivalry renewed: FAMU hosts top dog Aggies this weekend

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- All they do is win; Florida A&M hasn't lost a football game against FCS competition and rides a five-game winning streak into this weekend's home affair.

Making it six-straight wins wont be easy, as the Rattlers are hosting the class of the conference in North Carolina A&T.

The Aggies enter Saturday's game atop the MEAC standings and as the #1 ranked team in black college football. They're currently the top dogs; exactly what they've been over the past few years.

But, the Rattlers are more than capable of knocking them off; they did it last year, on the road no less, by one point.

It's a matchup that, as of late, has seemed to turn into a budding rivalry.

"They're the class of the league right now," head coach Willie Simmons said. "We're all kind of chasing them and I think with our resurgence as a viable team in the MEAC, mixed with their dominance over the last few years, is what makes this a rivalry."