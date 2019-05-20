Rivera back in Tallahassee as trial date looms in Markel murder case

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A key witness in the upcoming Dan Markel murder case is now back in Tallahassee.

Records show Luis Rivera was transported from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona and booked into the Leon County Jail late last week.

In October 2016, Rivera accepted a plea deal in the murder. He received a 19-year prison sentence in return for testifying against co-defendants Sigfredo Garcia and Katherine Magbanua. All three are accused in the July 2014 murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Garcia and Magbanua’s trial is set to begin June 3.

Magbanua's attorneys have asked for a delay in the trial, saying the state has been slow to turn over evidence in the case. In a motion filed Monday, they contend prosecutors have “thumbed their nose” at rules requiring them to turn over evidence and called it "classic trial by ambush."

The judge promptly said no to the delay, but ordered prosecutors to turn over the requested evidence within five days. That includes Charlie Adelson's iCloud data, thousands of text messages, federal wiretaps of Luis Rivera and more information on a female jail inmate just added to the state's witness list.

Garcia and Magbanua are both expected in court Tuesday for a final pre-trial hearing.