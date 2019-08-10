Road Closures expected for Chief James Sommers' memorial service

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 10, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Live Oak Police Department is alerting residents about road closures impacting traffic next Tuesday (August 13th).

The following roads will be closed that day between 1:30 and 5pm.

- Winderweedle Street from US 129 West to Houston Avenue.

- Houston Avenue from the intersection of Winderweedle Street South, to Duval Street.

- Brown Avenue at Winderweedle Street.

- Broome Avenue at Winderweedle Street.

Live Oak P.D. is also saying they will set up barricades at the following intersections...

- Houston Ave at King Street.

- Houston Ave at 1st Street.

- Houston Ave at 2nd Street.

- Houston Ave at Duval Street.

- US 129 at Winderweedle Street.

- Winderweedle Street at Brown Avenue.

- Winderweedle Street at Broome Avenue.