Road Closures expected for Chief James Sommers' memorial service

By WCTV Eyewitness News
August 10, 2019
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Live Oak Police Department is alerting residents about road closures impacting traffic next Tuesday (August 13th).
The following roads will be closed that day between 1:30 and 5pm.
- Winderweedle Street from US 129 West to Houston Avenue.
- Houston Avenue from the intersection of Winderweedle Street South, to Duval Street.
- Brown Avenue at Winderweedle Street.
- Broome Avenue at Winderweedle Street.
Live Oak P.D. is also saying they will set up barricades at the following intersections...
- Houston Ave at King Street.
- Houston Ave at 1st Street.
- Houston Ave at 2nd Street.
- Houston Ave at Duval Street.
- US 129 at Winderweedle Street.
- Winderweedle Street at Brown Avenue.
- Winderweedle Street at Broome Avenue.