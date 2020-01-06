Road closure to impact Mahan Village Shopping Center traffic

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

Map of road closure and detour for Automotive Way construction in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Shoppers in Tallahassee will temporarily lose one entrance into the Mahan Village Shopping Center starting Monday, January 6th.

The road closure is for Automotive Way, which is off Capital Circle Northeast.

A fairly easy detour has been posted, which will take motorists down Capital Circle NE, East on Mahan Drive, and into the Mahan Village Shopping Center.

The closure is scheduled to last until Friday, February 7, 2020.