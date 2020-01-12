Road closures in Tallahassee ahead of teacher rally

By: Ryan Carl | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The city of Tallahassee Police Department announced the closure of a stretch of Monroe Street due to anticipated crowd sizes.

The following intersections will be affected:

Northbound Monroe Street at Gaines Street

Southbound Monroe Street at College Avenue

Westbound Apalachee Parkway at Franklin Ave

The closures will begin at one in the afternoon and last until four thirty in the early evening. TPD urges drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Crowd sizes are because of the “Take on Tallahassee Rally”.

