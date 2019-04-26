Road closures in effect for weekend events in Tallahassee

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Several roads in Tallahassee will be closed this weekend as multiple events take over the capital city.

The following road closures are in effect:

Club Canine

Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

200 block of South Adams Street

Pridefest

Saturday, April 27 from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Left lane closure for Duval Street from Pensacola Street to Jefferson Street

Crawfish Festival

Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 28

College Avenue will be closed between M.L. King Boulevard and Macomb Street (access for local residents will be provided via Macomb Street)

LeMoyne Art Festival

Friday, April 26 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28

Southbound Calhoun Street at Call Street diverted east or west

Northbound Gadsden Street at College Avenue diverted east or west

No eastbound traffic on Park Avenue at Monroe Street

No westbound traffic on Park Avenue at South Meridian Street

LEO Memorial March

Monday, April 29 from 8:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Monroe Street closed from Call Street to Apalachee Parkway