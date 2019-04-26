Road closures in effect for weekend events in Tallahassee

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News
April 26, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Several roads in Tallahassee will be closed this weekend as multiple events take over the capital city.
The following road closures are in effect:
Club Canine
Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
200 block of South Adams Street
Pridefest
Saturday, April 27 from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Left lane closure for Duval Street from Pensacola Street to Jefferson Street
Crawfish Festival
Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 28
College Avenue will be closed between M.L. King Boulevard and Macomb Street (access for local residents will be provided via Macomb Street)
LeMoyne Art Festival
Friday, April 26 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 28
Southbound Calhoun Street at Call Street diverted east or west
Northbound Gadsden Street at College Avenue diverted east or west
No eastbound traffic on Park Avenue at Monroe Street
No westbound traffic on Park Avenue at South Meridian Street
LEO Memorial March
Monday, April 29 from 8:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Monroe Street closed from Call Street to Apalachee Parkway