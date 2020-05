By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Expect detours ahead as work begins on Meridian Road.

Leon County has temporarily closed Meridian Road, between John Hancock Drive and Timberlane Road, just north of the I-10 overpass.

Detours are marked around the closure.

The county is starting a project to address persistent flooding on that stretch and in the southeast area of Lake Jackson.

The road is expected to reopen by August 2020.