Driver seriously injured in Bainbridge rollover crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Authorities say a driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash this morning in Bainbridge.

Bainbridge Public Safety says the single-vehicle crash happened before 9:30 a.m. Monday on the bypass between the Shotwell Street and Spring Creek exits.

The driver of the SUV involved was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One lane was blocked in each direction as crews worked to the clear the scene. As of 10:13 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

