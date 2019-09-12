Road work to cause closures along North Boulevard in Thomasville on Friday

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Thomasville says road work beginning Friday morning will cause temporary road closures on North Boulevard.

The city says crews will begin work along North Boulevard beginning around 8 a.m. on Friday between Short Broad and Short Madison.

Work is expected to be completed by noon, the city says.

Officials say travelers in the area are asked to use caution and be aware of potential traffic delays.

For more information regarding the project, call the City of Thomasville's Engineering Department at 229-227-7009.