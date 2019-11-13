Road work to force lane closures in Thomasville next week

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Thomasville says temporary lane closures are coming to Stevens Street and Walcott Street as city crews begin work to the storm water drainage system in the area.

The city says the crews will begin their work next Tuesday, November 19 and work is anticipated to be completed on Friday, November 22. Construction is expected to take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day, according to officials.

Authorities say while work is being completed, temporary lane closures will be in place on both roads. Travelers in the area are encouraged to exercise caution and to be aware of potential traffic delays.

For more information about the project, please call the City of Thomasville’s Engineering Department at 229-227-7009.