By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says the roadway has been shut down following a fatal crash in the 600 block of Lawhon Mill Road near Cheri Lane in Sopchoppy.

Troopers say officials received the call around 1:29 p.m. and authorities got to the scene around 1:37 p.m.

Officials have not said how many cars are involved, what the extent of any other injuries are or how many have died.

This is a developing story.