Rob Gronkowski and Dalvin Cook headline extreme obstacle course in Tallahassee

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 08, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) --NFL players took to the field Saturday as the Monster Hydro Stadium Blitz took over Doak Campbell Stadium. A portion of the proceeds going to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and Second Harvest.

Stadium Blitz is an extreme obstacle course that people at any physical fitness level can participate in and put together by former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. He brought with him Florida State's all-time leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, to further the excitement and earn money for the charities they chose respectively.

The course was essentially a 5K on steroids. It included stadium runs throughout Doak, and muscle numbing obstacle courses on both Bobby Bowden Field and the FSU Indoor Practice Facility. Fans say it was an experience they'll never forget.

"This race was challenging but I enjoyed every second of it," said participant Dez O'Grady. "It was just a great event. I hope it's an annual thing and I'd do it every time."

After watching so many fans cheer each other on and finish the course, Cook says the journey is what makes it worth it.

"Getting everybody together, kids, adults, it doesn't matter the size man," said Cook. "It's just about having fun and you know coming out to compete and do what we do."

Dalvin couldn't participate today, but he had someone run in his place. Stadium Blitz athlete Jay McFadden competed for him and said that what the event does for the communities is what makes it stand out.

"Definitely my honor and my pleasure to run for my man Dalvin here," said McFadden. "Especially for Second Harvest and charity and that's who I think won today, you know what I mean."

'Gronk' did run in Saturday's event and he said he feels good about his performance. He then goes on to say why this event is so important to him and why he and his brothers love being a part of it.

"Just to give back to kids is just my favorite thing to do, you know just giving things to kids so they have every opportunity that they can have to succeed," said Gronkowski.

Fans and participants like O'Grady are proud of their two idols and were glad they could be a part of an event that makes a difference in the community.

"I'm really proud of them and to do this I'd donate whatever the fee was, 100 times," said O'Grady.

After the event, Stadium Blitz and the Gronkowski brothers hosted an after-party that all participants were invited to.