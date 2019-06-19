RoboCop reports for duty in California

By: CBS Los Angeles

HUNGTINTON PARK (CBSLA) — The Huntington Park City Council Tuesday got its first look at the newest member of the city’s police force — a robot.

HP RoboCop will be used to keep an electronic eye on public areas when human police officers are not around.

The robot is designed for outside use and comes equipped with 360-degree high-definition cameras that can feed live video to the department and also record footage for subsequent viewing.

Police say the blue-and-white robot can provide the department with data to help lower crime, help patrol areas that officers might not have time to patrol and offer help with all kinds of investigations.

The robot has been helping patrol a park in the city for several weeks since its preview at a 5K run last month. HP RoboCop even has its own Twitter account.