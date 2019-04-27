Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament Kicks-off the weekend competition

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

Panacea, Fla. (WCTV) –

It's three days of fun, family, and fishing at the Rock the Dock Fishing Tournament kicking off Friday evening. More than a thousand anglers will cast their lines out onto Panhandle waters at 6:30am Saturday morning.

From there, the competitors will make their way back to Wooley Park, and weigh in their fish, which are caught along the Panhandle coastal waters.

David Reeves, an angler that has competed in the tournament for the past 6 years shares, "Oh it's awesome, I wouldn't have it any other way."

Reeves expresses what the thousands of other anglers, love about the tournament.

"It's just great to see families you know enjoying their time together, and to be able to have events like this, it brings in money for the community," mentions Reeves.

After Hurricane Michael, many in the community, including Mark Mitchell, the Chairmen of Panacea Waterfront, were looking forward to this event, "Even after Michael this is something that we can do to show people that we are back, we are back strong. And it just helps the whole community for people to come and see what we've got down here."

The money raised at the three day fishing tournament, is the sole fundraiser for the year. It goes towards helping local coastal communities, like Panacea.

Mitchell, says what this fundraiser hopes to accomplish, "Our main goal is to bring as many people to see our little charming neighborhood, our village, and bring as many people to our community as we can."

Reeves says that their are different ways to win, with categories like grouper, cobia, redfish, trout, and in shore fish.

The tournament also adding more categories to compete in, so that there is something for everyone.

Lauri Falek, a committee member shares, "We really pride ourselves in the youth...we promote lady anglers..so it's really a family event and it's for everyone, for the whole family."

And although a fun filled weekend, Falek states it's really about enjoying the fishing, "It's just amazing to see how competitive this little community, that we are able to have such a competitive and huge fishing tournament."

And Reeves says the area, is what makes him keep coming out, "Any time out on the water is a good day."

But the main goal? It to help revive this small town. Mitchell says it best, "It's all for the betterment of Panacea."

Sign-ups for the tournament have ended but Mitchell encourages everyone to come on out and support the anglers during their weigh-ins.