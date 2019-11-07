Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down, making its way to NYC

By: CBS News

This year's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be making its way to New York City from Florida, New York.

Spectators watched as crew members cut down the beautiful Norway Spruce and placed it on the truck bed using a crane on Thursday.

The tree will arrive at the Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 9.

The tree will be decorated with over 50-thousand multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights, and topped with a Swarovski star.

The annual tree lighting will be during the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" live broadcast on Wednesday, December 4.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display until Friday, January 17, 2020.

