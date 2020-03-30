Rocky Hanna discusses new realities for students, teachers with WCTV

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 to talk about how the district is continuing to educate students even as physical schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanna spoke about plans for graduations, students advancing grades for 2020/21, plea to parents, talked about how teachers are transitioning and his plans for moving forward for communication from the district.

