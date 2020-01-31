Rodemaker: 'You can tell how much support you really have'

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 31, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Recently fired Valdosta High School football coach Alan Rodemaker is vowing to fight his ouster in his first on-camera interview since the decision.

Rodemaker's contract was not renewed by a 5-4 vote by the city school board on Tuesday.

Coach Rod, as he's known to his former players and many in the Valdsota community, has been a Wildcat staple since taking over as the head coach four seasons ago and winning a GHSA title in his first year in the role.

But, despite Valdosta's consistent success, Rodemaker finds his future uncertain. On Thursday, his lawyers sent a letter to the school board demanding a re-vote.

On Friday, Rodemaker spoke for the first time on camera, saying he plans to fight and that he's grateful so many in the community are standing behind him.

"The silver lining in all this is you can tell how much support you really have and it's ten times what I thought it would be," Rodemaker said. "I've just told them talk to your board members, peacefully talk to your board members."

Rodemaker led VHS to a 10-3 record this past season before falling in the third round of the GHSA playoffs by two points on the road.

His son, former Wildcat quarterback Tate Rodemaker, signed early with Florida State in December.

WCTV has reached out to the school board for comment and have told us their reason for Rodemaker's dismissal was a personnel issue and, due to that, they will not comment further.