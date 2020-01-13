Rodeo honors little boy who had heart transplant as 'King of the Cowboys'

A little boy from Richmond was honored at the Salem Rodeo Saturday night.

WDBJ7 photo

Mason Haislip was "King of the Cowboys," as they called him. He was born with a heart defect and just had a heart transplant a little over a year ago.

In December, Mason was also diagnosed with Lymphoma.

The Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo, along with "Dreaming Three," gave Mason the ride of a lifetime while attending the rodeo, and he was truly treated like a king for the night.

"Tonight is just a getaway; break away from the reality we face, just enjoy and make it all about him, the girls and ourselves," said Tiffany Haislip, Mason's mom.

Mason's favorite part of the rodeo was the "bucking bulls."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.