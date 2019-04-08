Crews respond to rollover crash on Capital Circle NE

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Crews responded to a rollover crash on Monday afternoon in Tallahassee.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Capital Circle NE, north of Raymond Diehl Road.

The vehicle that overturned in the crash was a dark green pickup truck. A light-colored coupe at the scene also sustained front-end damage.

It is unknown at this time whether there were any serious injuries.

Multiple lanes were blocked in the area but have since reopened.