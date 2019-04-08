Crews respond to rollover crash on Capital Circle NE

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 3:02 AM, Apr 09, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Crews responded to a rollover crash on Monday afternoon in Tallahassee.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Capital Circle NE, north of Raymond Diehl Road.


The vehicle that overturned in the crash was a dark green pickup truck. A light-colored coupe at the scene also sustained front-end damage.

It is unknown at this time whether there were any serious injuries.

Multiple lanes were blocked in the area but have since reopened.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus