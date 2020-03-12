Romanian men arrested in Lowndes Co. drug, fraud case

By: WALB News Team

March 12, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — Late Monday afternoon, Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the I.C.E. unit conducted a traffic stop on a Cadillac on I-75 for impeding the flow of traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was going slow in the middle lane, making all other traffic pass on both sides. Deputies stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, Razvan Tutu, a citizen of Romania, and the passenger, Razvan Gava, who is also Romanian.

They could smell the odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle, and had reason to think that the men were involved in other illegal activity.

A search of the vehicle found approximately 26 debit, credit and gift cards hidden in the vehicle, which were found to have the encoded information of identity theft victims.

Deputies also located a little over $12,000, a card reader/writer, two card skimming devices, a micro-electronic storage device, 1 gram of marijuana, and approximately 1 gram of MDMA, the sheriff’s office said.

Tutu and Gava were both taken to the Lowndes County Jail and booked on warrants for forgery of a financial transaction card, possession of tools for a crime, possession of fraud devices and tampering with evidence.

