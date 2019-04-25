Rose Bud Parade continues Rose Show as celebration of children

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Several downtown Thomasville streets and intersections are now blocked off as they prepare for what many say is the cutest parade they've ever seen as the 41st annual Rose Bud Parade is set to start Thursday at 7 p.m.

It's a tradition just for the little ones.

Police began shutting down streets around five.

Walking around, you can't not smile seeing the participating children bursting with excitement.

Hundreds of children have come, representing local schools, organizations and businesses. Some even will be riding on decorated floats, like around 30 pre-K Brookwood students who will be riding in one decorated like toy Legos.

Brookwood's float goes hand in hand with the school's theme - "Community building leaders."

Adding the finishing touch - the children riding it will be dressed up as what they want to be when they grow up.

"I want to be a veterinarian," one said.

"I want to be a rock star," another added.

The float will also feature an astronaut and a police officer.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Washington streets.