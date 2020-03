By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 16, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The City of Thomasville has announced the postponement of several events in the city in an attempt to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The city says the following events have been postponed:

"Let's Discuss...", scheduled for March 17



2020 Census Dance Party of the Decade, scheduled for March 27



The First Friday Sip and Stroll, scheduled for April 3 and May 1



Easter Eggstravaganza, scheduled for April 4



Another Night of Bluegrass, scheduled for April 12



Rose Show and Festival, scheduled for April 23-25