Rotary club builds beds for children impacted by Hurricane Michael

By: Richie Pergolizzi | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Over seven months have passed since the Category 5 hurricane made landfall, and there are hundreds of children who still do not have a bed to lay on.

The president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Tallahassee, John Cousins, is now teaming up with rotary clubs in the Big Bend to do something about it.

"The stories that we are hearing, it's just devastation," said Cousins. "We have people living in storage units. Kids are sleeping on pallets and they are on a blanket."

Sunrise Rotary Club of Tallahassee partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build bunk beds for children who were impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Sixteen-year-old Aziz Ferguson took time off Saturday to build for a good cause.

"It makes me feel real good. Made me feel like I accomplished something for today. It makes me look back and be like, I did good today" said Ferguson.

On June 8, Sleep in Heavenly Peace will partner with the Bay County Sheriff's Office to build 50 bunk beds that will take 160 children off of the floor.