Royal Caribbean sends ships full of food, water and generators to the Bahamas

Help from around the world is coming in to help those suffering after Hurricane Dorian decimated the Bahamas.

Popular cruise lines are among those stepping up.

"We’re with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we’re mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it. In partnership with the Bahamian government & The Bahamas Feeding Network tomorrow we’ll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we’re just getting started," @RoyalCaribbean tweeted Wednesday night.

Earlier, Royal Caribbean also said it would be committing $1 million to Dorian disaster relief, and ITM - its partner in a joint venture developing the Grand Lucayan Resort in Freeport - is also donating an additional $100,000.

Additionally, Royal Carribean said it will match guest and employee donations to the Pan American Development Foundation up to $500,000. PADF has set up a page on its website specifically for those donations.

The Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, announced Tuesday it has committed more than $1 million in cash and in-kind support to help relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

The company said its commitment includes a $1 million donation to nonprofit relief agencies who will be handling recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The Carnival Cruise Line has also pledged its support in the recovery efforts and said they are working to determine how to help the Grand Bahama shipyard and its employees.

"To our friends in The Bahamas, please know you will not be alone in your effort. All of us at Carnival Corporation pledge to work with you," Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald said in a statement. "We have been and remain in constant contact with government officials as they determine the highest priorities for both the short term and long term."

