Rush Propst named founding football coach of new Alabama school

January 2, 2020

WALB News 10
January 2, 2020

COOSADA, Ala. (WALB) -- Former Colquitt County High School football coach Rush Propst has been hired to be the founding head football coach at USA Academy in Coosada, Alabama.

The school made it official Thursday at a press conference.

Propst said he was excited to be back in the state of Alabama.

“It is good to be back in this state," Prost said.

The academy is a new private school for grades 7-12.

Propst was fired from Colquitt County High School in March 2019 because of personnel issues.

To watch the full press conference, click here.

 
